UrduPoint.com

US Missile Defense Agency Failed To Deliver Interceptors, Radar Upgrade In 2022 - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 09:56 PM

US Missile Defense Agency Failed to Deliver Interceptors, Radar Upgrade in 2022 - Report

The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) failed to meet its goals in Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 and did not deliver all of its planned interceptors and radar upgrades as well as did not complete its planned flight, ground or cyber tests for its systems, the Government Accountability Office said in a new report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) failed to meet its goals in Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 and did not deliver all of its planned interceptors and radar upgrades as well as did not complete its planned flight, ground or cyber tests for its systems, the Government Accountability Office said in a new report on Thursday.

"We found that MDA did not meet these goals in FY 2022. The agency didn't deliver all of its planned interceptors and radar upgrades. The MDA also didn't complete its planned flight, ground or cyber tests for its systems," the report said.

Since the agency was established in 2002, the Defense Department has spent more than $194 billion on its programs and operations, including $10.

4 billion in fiscal year 2022, the report said.

"This spending was intended to equip operational commanders with a network of missile defense-related sensors, interceptors, and command and control capabilities. ... GAO has reported that MDA has not met the annual goals it sets for itself to deliver hardware and test its capabilities," the report added.

Over this time, missile threats from foreign adversaries have evolved and MDA has faced persistent challenges as it attempts to keep pace, according to the report.

Related Topics

Gao All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

US Jobless Claims Reverse From 1.5 Year High After ..

US Jobless Claims Reverse From 1.5 Year High After 'Fraud' Discovered in Massach ..

15 seconds ago
 IFZA partners with Zoho to help businesses improve ..

IFZA partners with Zoho to help businesses improve efficiency

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre announces deployment o ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre announces deployment of Seegnal Point-of-Care soluti ..

12 minutes ago
 Nobody will be allowed to challenge govt's writ: A ..

Nobody will be allowed to challenge govt's writ: AJK PM

40 seconds ago
 Debt deal optimism fuels stocks gains

Debt deal optimism fuels stocks gains

42 seconds ago
 Colombia president retracts claim children found a ..

Colombia president retracts claim children found after plane crash

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.