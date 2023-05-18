US Missile Defense Agency Failed to Deliver Interceptors, Radar Upgrade in 2022 - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) failed to meet its goals in Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 and did not deliver all of its planned interceptors and radar upgrades as well as did not complete its planned flight, ground or cyber tests for its systems, the Government Accountability Office said in a new report on Thursday.

"We found that MDA did not meet these goals in FY 2022. The agency didn't deliver all of its planned interceptors and radar upgrades. The MDA also didn't complete its planned flight, ground or cyber tests for its systems," the report said.

Since the agency was established in 2002, the Defense Department has spent more than $194 billion on its programs and operations, including $10.

4 billion in fiscal year 2022, the report said.

"This spending was intended to equip operational commanders with a network of missile defense-related sensors, interceptors, and command and control capabilities. ... GAO has reported that MDA has not met the annual goals it sets for itself to deliver hardware and test its capabilities," the report added.

Over this time, missile threats from foreign adversaries have evolved and MDA has faced persistent challenges as it attempts to keep pace, according to the report.