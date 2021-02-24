UrduPoint.com
US Missile Defense Focused On N. Korea, But Iran Represents Growing Concern - Gen. Hyten

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 03:20 AM

US Missile Defense Focused on N. Korea, But Iran Represents Growing Concern - Gen. Hyten

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The US missile defense systems is currently focused on North Korea, but Iran is gaining attention at the Pentagon as Tehran continues to progress with its missile development program, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten said during a virtual think-tank event.

"Our national missile defense capability is clearly focused on North Korea right now, not on China, Russia, and Iran. We're starting to look hard at Iran because Iran continues to build missiles in a significant way and we have to be able to respond to that," Hyten said during a discussion at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Tuesday.

Hyten pointed out that the United States is not in a good position with respect to missile defense given that China and Russia have made significant investments in missile technologies.

The United States must take a hard look at the best way to counter those threats on an entire defense and defeat structure, Hyten said, adding "We're doing that, we're not ignoring that problem."

The Defense Department will soon begin a congressionally-mandated review of the US integrated air missile defense capabilities that may dictate future investments in missile defense, Hyten said.

