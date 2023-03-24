UrduPoint.com

US Missile Defense Situation Changed 'Drastically' In Last 18 Months - Northrop Grumman

The United States' missile defense situation has changed drastically in the last 18 months due to the actions of China and Russia, Northrop Grumman Vice President for Next Generation Interceptor Lisa Brown said on Friday

"If you looked at what we as a country are doing to respond to these threats, things have changed so drastically in the last 18 months when it comes to the Chinese ramping up test and development, (and) Russia's invasion of Ukraine and seeing what they were capable of bringing directly into theater now," Brown said during an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The US and its industry partners are in a "competitive phase" ahead of potential crisis and conflict stages, Brown said.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an emerging capability for the US missile defense network with the potential to reduce escalation, Palantir Technologies Senior Vice President for Emerging Technologies Miriam Marwick said during the event.

AI can make human decisionmakers more effective if designed and used by the right people, Marwick said.

The future success of the US missile defense enterprise depends on the determination to make investments in such areas, Marwick added.

