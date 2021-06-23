UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Missile Deployment In Asia May Jeopardize Security Of Russia's Eastern Regions - Shoigu

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:50 AM

US Missile Deployment in Asia May Jeopardize Security of Russia's Eastern Regions - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) US medium-range missiles deployment in Asia may pose a threat to Russia's eastern regions, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned on Wednesday.

After the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, there are no more restrictions on the creation and deployment of missiles of this class, including in Asia, the Russian minister recalled.

"From the military point of view, the combination of the strike missile component and anti-missile defense means can change the balance of forces not only in the region but throughout the world. If a decision on medium-range missiles deployment is taken, this will pose a threat to eastern regions of the Russian Federation," Shoigu said at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Nuclear May From Asia

Recent Stories

Blast in Lahore's Johar Town leaves seven people i ..

23 minutes ago

Gen-Z Musical Sensation Hasan Raheem Teases a Musi ..

40 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Organizes Workshop on Elec ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan's stance of not giving airbase is highly ..

45 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 June 2021

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE walks the talk on Expo sustainabi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.