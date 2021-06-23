MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) US medium-range missiles deployment in Asia may pose a threat to Russia's eastern regions, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned on Wednesday.

After the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, there are no more restrictions on the creation and deployment of missiles of this class, including in Asia, the Russian minister recalled.

"From the military point of view, the combination of the strike missile component and anti-missile defense means can change the balance of forces not only in the region but throughout the world. If a decision on medium-range missiles deployment is taken, this will pose a threat to eastern regions of the Russian Federation," Shoigu said at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.