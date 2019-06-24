UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Missile Deployment Near Russia Border May Trigger Caribbean Crisis-Like Turmoil- Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 04:24 PM

US Missile Deployment Near Russia Border May Trigger Caribbean Crisis-Like Turmoil- Moscow

Deployment of US missiles on land near the Russian borders will escalate the regional situation and may also trigger a turmoil similar to the Caribbean crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Deployment of US missiles on land near the Russian borders will escalate the regional situation and may also trigger a turmoil similar to the Caribbean crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"If it really comes to deploying such systems on land, the situation will not just become complicated, it will escalate up to the hilt.

We can found ourselves in a missile crisis that will be similar not even to the 1980s crisis but to the Caribbean crisis," Ryabkov said in his address in the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.

The Caribbean crisis, also known as the Cuban missile crisis, took place in October 1962, when the United States discovered that the Soviet Union had deployed ballistic missiles in Cuba. The move was triggered by a similar US deployment in Turkey. The crisis is widely seen as one of the most dramatic standoffs of the Cold War.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Parliament United States Cuba Chamber May October

Recent Stories

Following dollar, Rupee falls against Saudi Riyal, ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister Says Formation of Possible Gl ..

5 minutes ago

278 illegal gas connections removed in Peshawar

7 minutes ago

RPO holds meeting with DPOs, SDPOs

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court maintains deaths sentence of a murd ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister Expresses Hope War in Yemen t ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.