US Missile Deployment Near Russia Border May Trigger Caribbean Crisis-Like Turmoil- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Deployment of US missiles on land near the Russian borders will escalate the regional situation and may also trigger a turmoil similar to the Caribbean crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"If it really comes to deploying such systems on land, the situation will not just become complicated, it will escalate up to the hilt.

We can found ourselves in a missile crisis that will be similar not even to the 1980s crisis but to the Caribbean crisis," Ryabkov said in his address in the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.

The Caribbean crisis, also known as the Cuban missile crisis, took place in October 1962, when the United States discovered that the Soviet Union had deployed ballistic missiles in Cuba. The move was triggered by a similar US deployment in Turkey. The crisis is widely seen as one of the most dramatic standoffs of the Cold War.