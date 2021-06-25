UrduPoint.com
US Missile Destroyer Laboon Begins Transit From Black Sea To Mediterranean Sea - Navy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

US guided-missile destroyer Laboon began its transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea upon completing maritime patrols, the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) US guided-missile destroyer Laboon began its transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea upon completing maritime patrols, the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa said on Friday.

"#USSLaboon begins southbound transit from the #BlackSea to the #MediterraneanSea after completing maritime patrols in support of @NATO allies and partners in the Black Sea!" the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa wrote on Twitter.

The US destroyer entered the Black Sea on June 11. The Russian Defense Ministry said that its Black Sea Fleet was monitoring its movement.

