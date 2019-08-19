UrduPoint.com
US Missile Test Confirms Washington Planned To Terminate INF Treaty In Advance - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:06 PM

US Missile Test Confirms Washington Planned to Terminate INF Treaty in Advance - Lawmaker

A US test of a missile previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) just two weeks after the treaty was terminated confirms that Washington was preparing to withdraw from the nuclear agreement in advance, Yury Shvytkin, deputy chairman of the defense committee at Russia's lower house, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) A US test of a missile previously banned under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) just two weeks after the treaty was terminated confirms that Washington was preparing to withdraw from the nuclear agreement in advance, Yury Shvytkin, deputy chairman of the defense committee at Russia's lower house, said Monday.

The Pentagon announced earlier in the day that the Department of Defense conducted on Sunday a flight test of a conventional ground-launched cruise missile, which hit its target after flying more than 500 kilometers [310 miles].

"The test of this missile once again confirms that the United States were violating the INF Treaty and were preparing to unilaterally withdraw from it in advance. In addition, this test makes us think again about the preservation of the architecture of the European security system," Shvytkin told Sputnik.

