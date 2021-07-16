UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Missing In Afghanistan Failed - Russia's Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

US Missing in Afghanistan Failed - Russia's Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The United States mission in Afghanistan has failed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The Americans left, as President [Joe] Biden confirmed, because they considered their mission fulfilled.

Of course, he tried to present the situation in the most positive colors, but everyone understands that the mission failed," Lavrov told reporters, adding that terrorist organizations strengthened their positions in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Russia United States

Recent Stories

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

10 minutes ago

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

12 minutes ago

Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts (ACIAC) ho ..

14 minutes ago

69,059 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26 minutes ago

CSS aspirant from Multan commits suicide in Lahore ..

37 minutes ago

Efforts of Pakistan Army and Law enforcement agenc ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.