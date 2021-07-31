UrduPoint.com

US Mission Condemns Attack On UN Compound In Herat, Calls For Accountability - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The US Mission to the United Nations condemned the attack on the UN compound in Afghanistan's city of Herat and called for the perpetrators of the act to be held accountable, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States condemns the attack on the United Nations compound in Herat by anti-government militants, which resulted in the death of a local guard defending the compound," Thomas-Greenfield said. "Attacks against civilians and protected persons and objects are prohibited under international law, and the perpetrators of this deplorable action must be held accountable."

