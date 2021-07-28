US Mission in Afghanistan Failed, Kabul Administration Does Not Control Situation - Shoigu

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The mission of the United States and NATO in Afghanistan has failed, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday, adding that the Afghan government is basically not in control of the situation.

The latest developments in Afghanistan's border areas and "the massive exodus of Afghans" to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan prove that agreements between the US and the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) "are not being implemented," Shoigu told the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting.

Shoigu added that the situation in Afghanistan "is rapidly deteriorating and is practically out of control of the authorities, and the Taliban already control most of the territory."

"Of particular concern is the strengthening of the positions of ISIS [the Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] and other international terrorist organizations, which has led to an increase in the threat of their penetration into neighboring countries," Shoigu added.