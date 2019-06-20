UrduPoint.com
US Mission Of SDC Condemns IS Plot To Bomb Pittsburgh Church - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 11:47 PM

The US Mission of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), a political arm of the Syrian Democratic Forces, issued a statement on Thursday condemning a foiled Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) plot to bomb a church in the state of Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The US Mission of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), a political arm of the Syrian Democratic Forces, issued a statement on Thursday condemning a foiled Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) plot to bomb a church in the state of Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, the FBI arrested a Syrian refugee who allegedly planned to bomb a church in Pittsburgh, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms any plot to kill innocent civilians... This week's foiled terrorist plot in Pittsburgh is just one example of the ongoing threat from [IS]," the SDC said.

The SDC mission said that while US President Donald Trump announced that IS had been defeated in Syria the terrorist group remains a threat.

The organization called for the international tribunal in Syria and other international support to try the remaining IS fighters who are currently in detention centers, in a court of law.

"Until we process them, these detainees are meeting, eating, and talking together every day, raising their children on the doctrine of extremism, planning more attacks in the middle East, Europe, and the United States," the organization stated. "We need international support to process this large number of detainees."

US Mission of SDC cited numerous foiled and successful terrorist plots led by IS-inspired fighters in Syria earlier this year as a reminder of a persistent threat the terrorist organization poses.

