US Mission Suspended Across Russia Except in Moscow Over Hiring Ban - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The US Embassy in Moscow will remain open but operations at other facilities in Russia remain suspended, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

Russia banned the US embassy from hiring locals and third-country nationals as part of a wave of tit-for-tat sanctions.

The new rule went into effect on Sunday.

"Our Embassy in Moscow does remain open," Price told reporters. "When it does come to our other facilities, operations remain suspended at the US Consulate General in Vladivostok. All public facing services were halted earlier this year at our Consulate General Yekaterinburg."