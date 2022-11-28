US Mission to China Says Ambassador Raised Concerns to Beijing About COVID-19 Measures

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns raised concerns to Beijing about their measures to control the spread of COVID-19 amid a rise in infections in the country, US Mission China said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns raised concerns to Beijing about their measures to control the spread of COVID-19 amid a rise in infections in the country, US Mission China said on Monday.

"We are actively working with and assisting our citizens experiencing challenges related to the recent rise of COVID-19 infections in China. The People's Republic of China (PRC) authorities have expanded COVID-19 prevention restrictions and control measures as outbreaks occur," the mission said in a statement. "Ambassador Burns and other Mission officials have regularly raised our concerns on many of these issues directly with senior PRC officials and will continue to do so.

"

Control measures imposed by the Chinese government include residential quarantines, mass testing, closures, transportation disruptions, lockdowns and possible family separation, the statement said.

The US Mission encouraged all US citizens in China to keep a 14-day supply of medications, bottled water and food in their household. The US Mission remains in close contact with US citizens, including through multiple messages updating the community, the statement said.

The control measures sparked mass protests throughout China, prompting the government to launch special working groups to monitor the implementation of restrictions, Chinese media reported on Monday.