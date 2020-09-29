UrduPoint.com
US Mission To OSCE Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan To Cease Hostilities In Nagorno-Karabakh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:44 PM

US Mission to OSCE Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Cease Hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The US Mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in a statement on Tuesday urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and engage in a dialogue to settle the conflict as soon as possible.

"We call on the sides to stop fighting immediately and return to the negotiating table as soon as possible and without preconditions. United States Deputy Secretary of State Biegun has already reached out to the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to urge de-escalation, to use the existing direct communication links between them to prevent further escalation, and to refrain from unhelpful or inflammatory rhetoric and actions that further aggravate tensions on the ground," the statement reads.

The mission also called on the parties to the conflict to ensure security measures in the region and respect international human rights.

Moreover, it expressed confidence that "participation in the escalating violence by any external party would only exacerbate regional tensions."

On Sunday, Yerevan and Baku accused each other of military provocations in the disputed breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan announced that the Armenian Armed Forces had shelled settlements on the contact line in the area. According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, Nagorno-Karabakh "was subjected to air and missile attacks."

On the same day, Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia declared martial law and general mobilization. Azerbaijan first said it had no such need, but later changed its mind and declared partial martial law and partial mobilization.

A number of states, including Russia, Germany and France, urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has said it would provide Azerbaijan with any support it asks for.

