US Mobilizing Military Doctors, Federal Personnel to Assist Hospitals - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The White House is mobilizing military and Federal medical personnel in order to mitigate the risk facing some hospitals of possibly getting overrun with coronavirus infections in unvaccinated individuals, President Joe Biden said during a call with the National Governors Association on Monday.

"With rising cases, we still have tens of millions of unvaccinated people, and we're seeing hospitalizations rise. It means our hospitals in some places are going to get overrun, both in terms of equipment and staff. That's why we stockpiled and pre-positioned millions of gowns, gloves, masks and ventilators. We're mobilizing an additional 1,000 military doctors and nurses and medics to help staff hospitals.

FEMA is deploying hundreds of ambulances and EMS crews to transport patients," Biden said.

The US president claimed the country has not seen hospitalizations rise as sharply as they have during previous waves due to increased numbers of vaccinated individuals.

However, the White House wants to ensure the American people that they are prepared and know what it takes to handle the pandemic, Biden added.

Biden also thanked the National Governors Association for their efforts during the pandemic and noted that the United States will get through the pandemic by working together.