US' Moderna Says In Talks With Several Countries Over COVID-19 Vaccine Supply

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 09:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The US Moderna biotechnology company, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus infection, said on Wednesday it was engaged in talks with several countries over vaccine supply.

"In the second quarter, we began discussions with several countries for supply agreements for mRNA-1273 [the COVID-19 vaccine] and as of July 31, we have received approximately $400 million of customer deposits for potential supply," the company said in a press release.

In late July, the US National Institutes of Health said that US scientists had begun phase three trials of a potential vaccine developed by Moderna. The trials involve 30,000 volunteers and are set to be conducted at multiple US clinical research sites.

