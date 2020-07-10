UrduPoint.com
US Moderna Says To Cooperate With Spanish Drug Company On COVID-19 Vaccine Production

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Moderna Says to Cooperate With Spanish Drug Company on COVID-19 Vaccine Production

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The US Moderna biotechnology company, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus infection, announced on Thursday its collaboration with Spain's ROVI pharmaceutical company on the vaccine's large-scale manufacturing. 

"Moderna, Inc. ... and Laboratorios FarmacÃ©uticos Rovi, S.A. ... today announced a collaboration for large-scale, commercial fill-finish manufacturing of Moderna's mRNA vaccine candidate against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273) at ROVI's facility in Madrid, Spain," the US company said in a press release.

Under the agreement, ROVI will assist in producing hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine intended for markets outside the US starting early 2021.

"We are very happy about the collaboration with Moderna, whose vaccine against COVID-19 is one of the frontrunners in the race to solve this health crisis. We would be thrilled for ROVI to form part of the solution to this pandemic that is affecting all of us and to support Moderna in supplying it on a wide scale," Chief Executive Officer of ROVI Juan Lopez-Belmonte said, as quoted in the press release.

Earlier in the day, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci said that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine would likely be subjected to advanced clinical trials by the end of July and a working vaccine could be ready by the end of 2020 or next year.

