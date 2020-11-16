US' Moderna Says Vaccine Against COVID-19 94.5% Effective in Phase 3 Clinical Trials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) US biotech firm Moderna has said on Monday that its mRNA-based candidate vaccine against COVID-19 has proven to be 94.5 percent effective in phase three clinical trials, the company said in a press release.

"This first interim analysis was based on 95 cases, of which 90 cases of COVID-19 were observed in the placebo group versus 5 cases observed in the mRNA-1273 group, resulting in a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 94.5%," Moderna said in the press release.

The biotech company added that the vaccine was "generally well tolerated," although side effects such as fatigue, myalgia, and headaches were reported in a minority of participants.

"This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease," Stephane Bancel, Moderna's chief executive officer, said in the press release.