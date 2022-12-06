US Modified HIMARS to Prevent Long-Range Strikes by Ukraine on Russia - Reports

The United States altered the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) provided to Ukraine to ensure that they could not be used for long-range attacks on Russian territory, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The United States altered the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) provided to Ukraine to ensure that they could not be used for long-range attacks on Russian territory, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The US has supplied Ukraine with 20 launchers for HIMARS so far, as well as a large quantity of rocket munitions. The munitions provided for the launchers, known as Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS), have a range of nearly 50 miles.

However, the US has declined to provide Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which have a range of almost 200 miles. The Kremlin has warned against providing Ukraine with arms that could be used to strike Russian territory.

Moreover, the Pentagon altered the launchers given to Ukraine so they cannot be used to fire long-range munitions like the ATACM, the report said, citing US officials. The modification ensures Ukraine could not use the HIMARS to fire ATACMS even if they were to acquire them from another source, the report said.

The modifications involved both the hardware and software of the HIMARS, preventing Ukraine from using them to launch other longer-range missiles as well if they managed to produce or acquire them, the report said.

The alteration shows the lengths the US is willing to go to balance its support for Ukraine against the risk of provoking Russia, according to the report. It also reflects concerns in the Biden administration that Ukraine may not keep its promise not to strike Russian territory with US-provided weapons, the report said.

The Pentagon has often touted the effectiveness of the existing HIMARS capabilities on the battlefield in Ukraine. However, US President Joe Biden said last month that he is "not looking" for Ukraine to start striking Russian territory by providing longer-range munitions.