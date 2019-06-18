UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Modifies Shoulder Fired Stinger Missiles To Destroy Drones - Raytheon

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:20 PM

US Modifies Shoulder Fired Stinger Missiles to Destroy Drones - Raytheon

The United States is retrofitting its stockpile of shoulder-fired Stinger ground-to-air missiles with proximity fuses, which will allow the missiles to destroy drones and other small targets that could otherwise escape a direct hit, the manufacturer Raytheon said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The United States is retrofitting its stockpile of shoulder-fired Stinger ground-to-air missiles with proximity fuses, which will allow the missiles to destroy drones and other small targets that could otherwise escape a direct hit, the manufacturer Raytheon said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The enhancement enables the lightweight, self-contained Stinger air defense system to destroy a wider array of battlefield threats by detonating its warhead near the target, while maintaining the missile's proven hit-to-kill capability," the release said.

Raytheon explained in the release that the US Army has completed qualification testing on the new proximity fuse and will begin delivering the enhanced Stinger missile to soldiers later this year.

The Stinger, originally developed to shoot down helicopters and fixed wing aircraft, has been deployed by all four US military services in conflicts dating back to the mid-1980s, destroying more than 270 aircraft, according to the release.

Related Topics

Army United States All

Recent Stories

EU delays decision on North Macedonia, Albania mem ..

5 minutes ago

UN says it suffered 'systematic failure' dealing w ..

5 minutes ago

Rossiya Segodnya Information Agency Slams Russopho ..

5 minutes ago

Simonyan Comments on Calls to Ban Sputnik Lithuani ..

5 minutes ago

Tennis: Mallorca WTA results

13 minutes ago

Erdogan attends prayers for Egypt's ex-president M ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.