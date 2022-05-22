UrduPoint.com

US, Moldova Discuss Arms Deliveries to Chisinau - Congressman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) The United States will consider delivering arms to Moldova if it receives a request from the country's government, US Congressman and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory W. Meeks said Sunday.

The delegation of US congressmen is currently in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau for a working visit.

"My position is that we need to talk to the government of Moldova. And we've got to make sure that we are in agree upon what's need to take place. I don't wanna overstep what the Moldova leadership is asking and requesting. I think that needs to be a dialogue and a conversation between our two countries. As I've indicated, the United State will stand with Moldova and we think that's important that they know that they have a friend and an ally in the United States, and we will stand by our friend and ally. But we will work with them in a collective manner," Meeks told a meeting in Chisinau.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told The Telegraph on Friday that the United Kingdom and other NATO members were discussing the possibility of sending modern weaponry to Chisinau as London "wants to see Moldova equipped to NATO standard.

" She added that NATO will provide weapons to Moldova in order to replace Soviet-era equipment and will also provide training to Moldovan military personnel in the event of reaching an agreement within the alliance.

Earlier this week, Moldovan President Maia Sandu told Moldovan citizens that the republic remains vulnerable while adhering to the status of neutrality. However, she added, residents of Moldova could change the situation if they express a desire to amend the republic's constitution.

The Moldovan government had previously rejected the draft bill on the status of permanent neutrality of Moldova, which was put forward by the opposition Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists (BECS).

The status of neutrality is enshrined in Moldova's constitution; however, the republic has been cooperating with NATO within the framework of an individual partnership plan since 1994.

