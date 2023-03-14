US, Moldova Planning to Deepen Cooperation on Key Issues - Embassy

Moldova and the United States seek to deepen cooperation on a number of key issues, including economy, energy, law and security, in particular, within the framework of the bilateral strategic dialogue that will meet in Chisinau on March 15, the US Embassy in Moldova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Moldova and the United States seek to deepen cooperation on a number of key issues, including economy, energy, law and security, in particular, within the framework of the bilateral strategic dialogue that will meet in Chisinau on March 15, the US Embassy in Moldova said on Tuesday.

"The United States-Moldova Strategic Dialogue will meet on Wednesday in Chisinau ... This will be a chance for the U.S. and Moldova to deepen our cooperation on key issues including increasing economic opportunities and energy resilience, promoting the rule of law & good governance, countering security & cyber threats, and further developing people-to-people ties," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

The meeting will be attended by Dereck J.

Hogan, the US principal deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs, Lisa Johnson, the acting principal deputy assistant secretary of the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, Laura Cooper, the US deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia, as well as representatives of the US Agency for International Development and the Peace Corps, the embassy added.

The US-Moldova Strategic Dialogue is a cooperation format launched on March 3, 2014, with the aim of facilitating cooperation on a wide range of issues of bilateral interest. In 2022, the format was resumed after a five-year hiatus as the two countries celebrated 30 years since the establishment of their diplomatic relations.