US, Moldovan Universities to Cooperate on Cybersecurity, Agricultural Innovation - Embassy

Published May 24, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) US Ambassador to Moldova Kent Logsdon and the rector of the Technical University of Moldova, Viorel Bostan, have signed a $361,000 agreement on academic cooperation in cybersecurity and agricultural innovations, the US Embassy in the country said on Wednesday.

"US Ambassador Kent D.

Logsdon and the Technical University of Moldova Rector Viorel Bostan signed a $361,000, three-year cooperative agreement that envisions exchange of professors, researchers, and students to enhance cooperation between the Technical University of Moldova and Virginia State University," the embassy said on social media.

The embassy added that the new program would provide opportunities for both parties to implement joint projects "in such priority areas as cybersecurity, automation, digitalization, veterinary medicine and innovation for agriculture."

