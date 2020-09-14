US, Mongolia Agree to Hold Additional Talks on Boosting Trade Ties - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Senior US and Mongolian officials agreed to additional dialogue around enhancing trade ties between the two countries, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

"The United States and Mongolia are united in our desire to boost our trade and investment ties and have agreed to an additional upcoming dialogue to solidify the economic partnership," the release said after their Annual Bilateral Consultation.

The session, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was led by Assistant US Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific David Stilwell and Mongolia State Secretary N. Ankhbayar, the release said.

The release also noted growing bilateral cooperation on security issues, especially border protection and efforts to fight transnational crime. More than 1,000 Mongolian law enforcement and security personnel have completed training provided by the US.