US, Mongolia Discuss Expanding Economic Cooperation at 1st Strategic Dialogue Meeting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The United States and Mongolia discussed expanding economic cooperation as they held their first strategic dialogue meeting, according to a joint statement.

On Wednesday, Ulaanbaatar hosted the 15th annual US-Mongolia bilateral consultations and their first strategic dialogue.

"The Governments of the United States and Mongolia reaffirmed their strong desire to build on the Strategic Partnership, expand the relationship in all areas of mutual interest, and explore opportunities for increased economic cooperation and investment through existing and new mechanisms such as the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation," the statement said.

Both sides welcomed the initiation of talks on a bilateral Open Skies Agreement, a step toward establishing scheduled nonstop passenger flights between the two countries, further expanding economic and people-to-people ties.

The sides reiterated their commitment to resolution of all international disputes by peaceful means and with respect for the UN Charter and international law. They also "expressed concern over the suffering of the Ukrainian people."

The two countries also discussed improving Mongolia's business climate, increasing activities of USAID, and developing collaboration on projects to advance the East Asia nation's economic development and diversification, digitalization, and economic independence. They welcomed successful partnership on defense and security, peacekeeping operations and other areas, according to the statement.