US Monitoring Intelligence That N.Korean Leader Kim Is in Danger After Surgery - CNN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The US authorities are monitoring intelligence that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health is allegedly in danger after a surgery, the CNN reported citing a US official.

Another source stressed to CNN Monday the credibility of concerns about Kim's health but said the degree of severity was hard to assess.

According to South Korean publication Daily NK, which cites a source in North Korea, Kim Jong Un is currently undergoing treatment after a surgery related to the cardiovascular system. According to the source, Kim is now recovering at his country house 100 kilometers northeast of Pyongyang.