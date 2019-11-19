US Monitoring Protests in Iran, Condemns Any Acts of Violence Against People - Pompeo

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The United States is closely monitoring protests in Iran and condemns any acts of violence against the people, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Monday.

"The United States is monitoring the ongoing protests in Iran closely. We condemn strongly any acts of violence committed by this regime against the Iranian people and are deeply concerned by reports of several fatalities," Pompeo said.