US Monitoring Report Last Reactors at Zaporizhzhia Plant Shut Down - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is closely monitoring reports that the last reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have been shut down and there are no indications of increased or abnormal radiation levels, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The United States is closely monitoring reports that the last reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have been shut down and there are no indications of increased or abnormal radiation levels, State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said on Thursday.

"We are closely monitoring the report the last two operational reactors at (Zaporizhzhia) have been shut down," Patel said during a conference call. "Ukraine is reporting that all the plant's safety and security systems are working normally, and we have no indications of increased or abnormal radiation levels."