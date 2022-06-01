WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The United States is following reports of China's warplanes entering Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ), White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"It is something that we're monitoring. I don't have any comment on that at this time," Jean-Pierre said. "But clearly, these are things that we keep an eye on."

On Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said that 30 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's southwest ADIZ on May 30.

Beijing considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other nations. The United States has provided Taiwan with numerous weapon systems and supported pro-independence elements there.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of US-China relations and that violations by the United States of its own obligations have been jeopardizing bilateral cooperation while threatening peace and stability in the region.