UrduPoint.com

US Monitoring Reports Of 'Unusual' Russian Troop Activity Near Ukraine - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Monitoring Reports of 'Unusual' Russian Troop Activity Near Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The United States is aware of reports of "unusual" Russian military activity near the Ukrainian border and will continue to consult with its allies and closely monitor the region, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"(W)e are aware of public reports of unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine and we're going to continue to consult with allies and partners on this issue. I can't speak for Russian intentions but we are certainly monitoring the region closely as we always do," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon United States Border

Recent Stories

Have you sat by the Sharjah river?

Have you sat by the Sharjah river?

1 hour ago
 DC holds 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' to resolve citiz ..

DC holds 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' to resolve citizens' complaints

9 minutes ago
 Facebook Says Removed 'Inauthentic' Network in Nic ..

Facebook Says Removed 'Inauthentic' Network in Nicaragua Targeting Domestic Audi ..

9 minutes ago
 Farogh briefs IMF officials about financial legali ..

Farogh briefs IMF officials about financial legalisation

9 minutes ago
 High-rise building collapses in Nigeria's Lagos, p ..

High-rise building collapses in Nigeria's Lagos, people trapped: officials

18 minutes ago
 US Court Postpones Arraignment of Maduro Ally Saab ..

US Court Postpones Arraignment of Maduro Ally Saab Until November 15 - Court Fil ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.