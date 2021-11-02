UrduPoint.com

US Monitoring Reports Of 'Unusual' Russian Troop Activity Near Ukraine - Pentagon

US Monitoring Reports of 'Unusual' Russian Troop Activity Near Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The United States is aware of reports of "unusual" Russian military activity near the Ukrainian border and will continue to consult with its allies and closely monitor the region, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"(W)e are aware of public reports of unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine and we're going to continue to consult with allies and partners on this issue. I can't speak for Russian intentions but we are certainly monitoring the region closely as we always do," Kirby said during a press briefing.

