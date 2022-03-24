US Monitoring Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks, Not Playing Active Role - White House

The United States is monitoring ongoing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine but not directly engaging at the negotiating table, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The United States is monitoring ongoing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine but not directly engaging at the negotiating table, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"We are in very consistent communication with our Ukrainian friends, and President Biden speaks to President Zelenskyy on this issue ...

We're actively engaged in monitoring the ongoing diplomacy, but the United States is not directly at the table or directly playing any kind of mediating or brokering role," Sullivan said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

Biden will meet with an array of European partners involved in the negotiations, including France and Germany, while in Brussels for a NATO summit on the situation in Ukraine.