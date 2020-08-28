UrduPoint.com
US Monitoring Russian Submarine That Surfaced Near Alaska, Ready To Help - NORAD

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The United States is monitoring a Russian submarine that surfaced near Alaska and is prepared to assist them if help is needed, US Northern Command said in a statement.

"The HQ of @NORADCommand and @USNorthernCmd are closely monitoring the Russian submarine that surfaced near Alaska today.

We closely track vessels of interest, including foreign military naval vessels, in our area of responsibility," the statement said on Thursday.

The statement said the Russian maritime activity is taking place in international waters and that the United States is ready to assist them if needed.

More Stories From World

