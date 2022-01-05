US Monitoring Situation in Kazakhstan, Denies Played Role in Unrest - White House

The United States is monitoring the situation in Kazakhstan and is calling on protesters to remain calm, but denies allegations that it played a role in organizing the protests in Almaty, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The United States is monitoring the situation in Kazakhstan and is calling on protesters to remain calm, but denies allegations that it played a role in organizing the protests in Almaty, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We are monitoring reports of protests in Kazakhstan.

We support calls for calm, for protesters to express themselves peacefully and for authorities to exercise restraint. There are some crazy Russian claims about the US being behind this. So let me just use this opportunity to convey that this is absolutely false and clearly a part of the standard Russian disinformation playbook," Psaki said during a press briefing.