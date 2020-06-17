UrduPoint.com
US Monitoring Situation On India-China Border - White House

Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Monitoring Situation on India-China Border - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump's administration is monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces after a deadly clash on the border between both countries, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Indian army said that 17 servicemen died in clashes with Chinese soldiers in the northern Ladakh region. As many as 43 Chinese servicemen were reportedly killed and injured in the clashes.

"So the president is aware of it, we're monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the line of actual control in eastern Ladakh," McEnany said.

The White House, she added, sends its deepest condolences to Indian. McEnany also said there are no formal plans for Trump to mediate the conflict between both sides.

The unmarked border area has been a source of tensions between China and India for decades. The clashes come as a result of several months of tensions along the disputed border despite efforts from leading Chinese and Indian politicians to de-escalate the ongoing situation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the situation on the border is now stable.

