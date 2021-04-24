US Monitoring Situation on Russia-Ukraine Border, Hopes Forces to Be Withdrawn - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The United States continues to monitor the situation on the Russian-Ukraiian border and hopes that forces will be withdrawn from there, Pentagon spokesperson Anton Semelroth told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the completion of the surprise combat readiness check of Russian troops in the southern and the western military districts.

"We hope Russia withdraws its forces from Crimea and Ukraine's border to de-escalate the situation, as they claim they will," Semelroth said. "We will continue to monitor the situation."