US Monitoring Situation Regarding Alleged South Africa Military Sales to Russia - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The United States takes seriously and closely monitors the situation regarding alleged shipments of military equipment from South Africa to Russia, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Monday.

"This is something we are taking seriously," Ryder told reporters when asked whether the United States believes South Africa has provided weapons and ammunition to Russia.

However, Ryder declined to get into the specifics but did say the US government has raised the issue with the South African government.

Ryder noted that the United States has strongly urged countries not to provide military and other support to Russia.