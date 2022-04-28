US Monitors Nuclear Threat Every Day, Austin Comfortable With Deterrent Posture - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The US military monitors every day the potential nuclear threats against the United States and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin remains comfortable with the existing strategic nuclear deterrent posture, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We monitor the (nuclear) threat every single day, including today, and the Secretary (Austin) remains comfortable that we have the appropriate strategic nuclear deterrent posture in place," Kirby said during a press briefing.