Published February 02, 2023 | 02:00 AM

US Monitors Reports of Iran Sending Navy to Western Hemisphere - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The United States continues to monitor reports of Iran's naval activities in the Western Hemisphere, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday.

"I will say that we have seen the reports and are aware of the claims by Iran's Navy and we do, as you said, continue to monitor for any Iranian plans of naval activities in the Western Hemisphere," Patel said during a press briefing.

On Saturday, Iranian media reported that the navy's 86th flotilla, which comprises Dena and Makran warships, has raised the Iranian flag in the western waters of Latin America.

According to Rear Adm. Hamzeh Ali Kaviani, cited in the report, the flotilla will dock at Brazil's southeastern port city of Rio de Janeiro within the next few days.

On January 11, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Shahram Irani said plans are underway to dispatch naval forces to the Panama Canal, the report said.

