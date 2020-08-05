UrduPoint.com
US Monitors Reports Of Toxic Gases Near Beirut Blast - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 42 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Monitors Reports of Toxic Gases Near Beirut Blast - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Visitors and residents in Beirut should remain indoors due to reports of toxic gases near the site of a massive explosion in the downtown area, the US State Department said in a travel advisory.

"We are closely following reports of an explosion at or near the Port of Beirut on Aug 4.

There are reports of toxic gases released in the explosion so all in the area should stay indoors and wear masks if available," the advisory said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a massive blast took place in the port of Beirut that devastated large parts of the city. According to the latest data provided by Lebanon's Health Ministry, 63 people died and more than 3,000 more were injured following the blast.

