UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Monitors Suggest Kiev Should Resolve Issues With Voting In Ukraine's Southeast

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:49 PM

US Monitors Suggest Kiev Should Resolve Issues With Voting in Ukraine's Southeast

The International Observation Mission of the US International Republican Institute (IRI) on Monday recommended that Kiev make it possible to vote for all the people who live in areas in the southeast of Ukraine that are not controlled by the central authorities

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The International Observation Mission of the US International Republican Institute (IRI) on Monday recommended that Kiev make it possible to vote for all the people who live in areas in the southeast of Ukraine that are not controlled by the central authorities.

IRI representative Michael Druckman added that the institute's monitors detected a problem with "clone" candidates at the snap parliamentary elections held on Sunday.

Related Topics

Ukraine Vote Kiev Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Japanese PM on Kyoto fire vict ..

21 minutes ago

Smart Dubai welcomes delegation from China Arab Ec ..

21 minutes ago

China&#039;s NPC Speaker receives Mohamed bin Zaye ..

36 minutes ago

India's warmongering threat to regional peace: Mas ..

40 minutes ago

UK Defense Minister Discusses Persian Gulf Stabili ..

2 minutes ago

China-Pakistan exchange views on bilateral relatio ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.