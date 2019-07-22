US Monitors Suggest Kiev Should Resolve Issues With Voting In Ukraine's Southeast
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:49 PM
The International Observation Mission of the US International Republican Institute (IRI) on Monday recommended that Kiev make it possible to vote for all the people who live in areas in the southeast of Ukraine that are not controlled by the central authorities
IRI representative Michael Druckman added that the institute's monitors detected a problem with "clone" candidates at the snap parliamentary elections held on Sunday.