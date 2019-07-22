The International Observation Mission of the US International Republican Institute (IRI) on Monday recommended that Kiev make it possible to vote for all the people who live in areas in the southeast of Ukraine that are not controlled by the central authorities

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The International Observation Mission of the US International Republican Institute (IRI) on Monday recommended that Kiev make it possible to vote for all the people who live in areas in the southeast of Ukraine that are not controlled by the central authorities.

IRI representative Michael Druckman added that the institute's monitors detected a problem with "clone" candidates at the snap parliamentary elections held on Sunday.