UrduPoint.com

US Monthly Encounters On Southern Border Exceed 200,000 For Second Straight Month - CBP

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 04:00 AM

US Monthly Encounters on Southern Border Exceed 200,000 for Second Straight Month - CBP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The monthly number of asylum-seeking migrants apprehended on the US southern border in August reached more than 200,000 for a second consecutive month, but the total was slightly lower compared to July, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed.

CBP data showed on Wednesday that 208,887 migrants were apprehended on the US southern border in August, slightly lower compared to the 213,534 migrants apprehended in July.

Most of the migrants apprehended in August were single adults and family units. A majority of the 97,270 single adult migrants apprehended in August were mostly from Mexico or from another country that is not Honduras, Guatemala or El Salvador, CBP found.

The 79,754 migrant families apprehended on the southern border were mostly from Guatemala, Honduras, or another country that is not from the Northern Triangle region, CBP showed.

More than 1.5 million migrants have been apprehended on the US southern border since October, according to CBP.

The United States has apprehended more than 1.5 million illegal migrants at the southern border with Mexico in 1986, 1996, 1998-2000, according to CBP data.

Related Topics

Guatemala El Salvador United States Mexico Honduras July August October Border Family From Million

Recent Stories

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

3 hours ago
 UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conf ..

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

4 hours ago
 Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan ..

Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan, Future NATO Strategy - State ..

4 hours ago
 Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans f ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans for Meeting Between Dendias, La ..

4 hours ago
 Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to ..

Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to Address North Korea - Source t ..

4 hours ago
 Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washin ..

Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washington in October - Foreign Mini ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.