US Monthly Trade Deficit Up Almost $2Bln to Reach $70.5Bln in February - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The United States' trade deficit rose by almost $2 billion in February to reach a total of $70.5 billion against all of its trading partners, data published by the US Commerce Department on Wednesday showed.

US exports stood at $251.

2 billion in February, down $6.9 billion, or 2.7%, from January exports, according to the data by the US Census Bureau, a unit of the Commerce Department.

US imports, meanwhile, were at $321.7 billion, down $5 billion, or 1.5%, from a previous $316.7 billion.

The difference between the two led to the overall trade deficit of $70.5 billion.