US-Morocco Dialogue Seeks Strategy To Repatriate Foreign IS Fighters - State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 02:01 AM

US-Morocco Dialogue Seeks Strategy to Repatriate Foreign IS Fighters - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Officials from the United States and Morocco convened a working group to develop strategy to address a continuing threat from the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), including the need to repatriate foreign fighter from Syria to face justice, the US Department of State said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Delegations from the United States and Morocco reaffirmed their ongoing commitment to strengthening counterterrorism cooperation and discussed the evolving nature of efforts to defeat ISIS [Islamic State] and other terrorist groups in Africa," the release said. "They discussed the urgent need for all countries to repatriate foreign terrorist fighters from Syria and prosecute them for the crimes they have committed.

"

The delegations agreed to build on ongoing initiatives to fight terrorism, including countering threats from terrorist ideology, the release said.

The two sides also reaffirmed their interest in strengthening border security to catch traveling terrorists, and discussed international cooperation in trade controls and nonproliferation frameworks, including the Global Initiative to Combat Nuclear Terrorism and the Proliferation Security Initiative, the release added.

US Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Ambassador Nathan Sales, co-chaired the meeting with Morocco Foreign Ministry Director of Global Affairs Ismail Chekkori, according to the release.

