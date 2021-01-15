US, Morocco Sign Cultural Property Protection Agreement - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The US government and the Kingdom of Morocco have signed a cultural property agreement. the Department of State announced in a media note.

"Today, US Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco David T. Fischer and Morocco's Minister of Culture Othmane El Ferdaous signed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding that protects Moroccan cultural property," the note said on Thursday.

The agreement was part of US and Moroccan efforts to combat cultural property trafficking and to preserve heritage items by allowing the United States to establish import restrictions on certain categories of Morocco's cultural property, the State Department said.

"The agreement also gives US law enforcement the ability to repatriate trafficked cultural objects back to Morocco while fostering the interchange of Moroccan cultural heritage with US institutions," the note said.

The cultural property agreement with Morocco was negotiated by the State Department under the US law implementing the 1970 "Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property," the note also said.

