US, Morocco Sign Enhanced Immunities Agreement - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States and Morocco have signed an Enhanced Immunities Agreement to extend the immunity the embassy staff enjoys to the consular officers and employees at the US Consulate General in Casablanca and the Moroccan Consulate General in New York, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The United States and Morocco have signed an Enhanced Immunities Agreement to extend the immunity the embassy staff enjoys to the consular officers and employees at the US Consulate General in Casablanca and the Moroccan Consulate General in New York, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The agreement became the first such accord between the United States and an African nation.

"Today, our countries write another great entry into our diplomatic history books," Pompeo said at a signing ceremony. "Our nations' consular staffs deserve the same privileges and protections that our embassy staffs enjoy. This agreement provides those good things."

Pompeo said the agreement, along with the new consulate the United States will begin to construct in Casablanca later this year, is a statement of how much the two nations value the safety and morale of their teams and their families.

"It's another achievement in our long history of friendship, which, God willing, will continue long into the future," Pompeo said.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said during the ceremony that the agreement is a proof of the growing US-Morocco alliance.

"This agreement will allow us to better support the important work carried out by our respective consular officers in service to our citizens abroad, and it will also accompany our expanding cooperation in this area. The building of the new US general consulate in Casablanca will further the regional outreach of America's historic presence in Morocco," Bourita added.