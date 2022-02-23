US Mortgage Applications Hit 2-Year Lows as Lender Rates Jump - Mortgage Bankers

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) US mortgage applications have fallen to their lowest in more than two years as rising lending rates impact both first-time buyers of homes as well as those refinancing their properties, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday.

"Mortgage applications dropped to their lowest level since December 2019 last week, as mortgage rates continued to inch higher," Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting at the Mortgage Bankers Association, said in a statement.

Kan said the 30-year fixed rate was 4.06%, almost a full percentage point higher than a year ago.

"Higher mortgage rates have quickly shut off refinances, with activity down in six of the first seven weeks of 2022," he said. "Conventional refinances in particular saw a 17 percent decrease last week."

Purchase applications, already constrained by elevated sales prices and tight inventory, have also been impacted by these higher rates and declined for the third straight week, Kan said, adding: "While the average loan size did not increase this week, it remained close to the survey's record high."

Mortgage bankers have raised their lending rates in anticipation of the first interest rate hikes in two years due from the Federal Reserve, which is fighting one of the worst periods of inflation in the United States.

After a 3.5% contraction in 2020 forced by disruptions caused by the COVID-19, the economy grew 5.7% in 2021. But inflation grew faster, expanding by 5.8% in the year to December, its most since 1982, according to the Consumer Price Index published by the Commerce Department.

The drop in mortgage applications data contrasted with the frenetic pace of home buying in the United States.

Dire housing shortages since the financial crisis of 2007/2008 and last year's coronavirus outbreak have led to a scramble among first-time home buyers, triggering record high prices.

Sales of existing homes hit 6.5 million in January, up from 6.18 million in December. The Commerce Department said the median selling price for a new home in December was $377,700 while the average was $457,300. In November, the median was at $416,900 while the average was $481,700 both at a record high.

To compound the rush for homes, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by as many as five to seven times this year. That has worsened the race among first-time buyers of homes eager to lock in before even higher mortgage rates kick in.