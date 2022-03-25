US Mortgage Rates Increased by 0.25% This Week Alone - Home Loan Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The mortgage rates in the United States have surged by an average of a quarter of a percent across all loan types this week, federally charted investor Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

"This week, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased by more than a quarter of a percent as mortgage rates across all loan types continued to move up," Freddie Mac said in a press release.

According to Freddie Mac data, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has increased by 0.26 percent over the past week, from 4.

16% to 4.42% while the 15-year fixed-rate has climbed by 0.24%, from 3.39%, to 3.63%.

The loan corporation sees rising inflation, escalating geopolitical uncertainty, and the Federal Reserve's actions as the main drivers for higher mortgage rates and weaker consumer purchasing power.

The US Commerce Department said on Wednesday sales of new homes in the United States fell by 6% in the year to February as supply remained tight while prices climbed almost 11% with the average selling price for a new US home being $511,000 in February.