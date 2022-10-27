US Mortgage Rates Top 7% First Time in 20 Years, Further Squeezing Home Buyers

US mortgage rates shot above 7% the first time in two decades, placing greater pressure on demand and prices of homes as buyers are throttled by inflation at every point, national mortgage agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday

"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage broke seven percent for the first time since April 2002, leading to greater stagnation in the housing market," Freddie Mac said in a statement. "As inflation endures, consumers are seeing higher costs at every turn, causing further declines in consumer confidence this month. In fact, many potential homebuyers are choosing to wait and see where the housing market will end up, pushing demand and home prices further downward."