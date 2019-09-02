US 'Most Likely Will' Introduce Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Project - Energy Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) The United States is likely to introduce additional sanctions against Russia to undermine the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, US Energy Secretary Rick Perry told journalists on Saturday.

Perry is on a visit to Warsaw to sign a trilateral cooperation agreement on energy security between the United States, Poland and Ukraine, and to discuss further possibilities for energy cooperation between Washington and Warsaw.

"Is the United States going to have further sanctions on Nord Stream 2? I would suggest to you we most likely will," Perry said, answering a question during a press conference.

He added that discussions on the issue are taking place on the high levels of the US government.

Earlier in the month, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the bill envisioning economic action against entities and individuals involved in building the pipeline, which the committee believes threatens Europe's energy security.

The bill still needs to pass the entire Senate, the House and presidential approval to become a law.

The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture between Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany.

The United States has been consistently trying to undermine the project, threatening everyone involved with sanctions, to promote its own liquefied natural gas on the European market.